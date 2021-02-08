VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported three virus-related deaths Monday, according to their respective daily reports.
SGMC has reported 270 deaths since the start of the pandemic – two more deaths than reported Sunday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 122 deaths – one more than Sunday – since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 11 Monday, reporting 7,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 3,971 antigen positive cases, one less than reported Sunday; the county has also reported 319 hospitalizations and 53 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 28 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,364 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 6,501 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
