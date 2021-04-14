VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported three COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
SGMC now reports 288 COVID-19 related inpatient deaths, an increase of two from Tuesday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes reported a singular COVID-19 related death, its first since last week, increasing the death toll to 137.
Lowndes County added five COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,661 since the start of the pandemic.
Sixty-five probable deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,697 antigen positive cases, an increase of seven since the previous day.
Lowndes has reported 366 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, a decrease of four since the previous day.
The hospital has discharged 1,510 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 26,527 people.
