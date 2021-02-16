VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and one death, according to their respective reports.
Lowndes has reported 125 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 7,132 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 more than the previous day, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,080 antigen positive cases, 33 more than reported the previous day. The county also reported 329 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 272 deaths since the start of the pandemic – one more death reported Tuesday than the previous day. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 33 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Tuesday, one more since Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,393 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 9,024 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
