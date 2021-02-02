VALDOSTA –Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, according to their respective daily reports.
South Georgia Medical Center reported three deaths Tuesday, showing 262 virus-related deaths, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 115 deaths since the pandemic began, up one since Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 14 Tuesday, reporting 6,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 3,871 antigen positive cases, 311 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 36 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Tuesday, down three from Monday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,340 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 5,775 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
