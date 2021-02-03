VALDOSTA –Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths again Wednesday, according to their respective daily reports.
Lowndes County has reported 117 deaths since the pandemic began, up two since Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is the third day in a row Lowndes has reported a death.
South Georgia Medical Center reported two deaths Wednesday, showing 264 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 16 Wednesday, reporting 6,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 3,900 antigen positive cases, 314 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 29 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Wednesday, down seven from Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,345 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 5,967 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
