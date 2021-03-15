VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported one COVID-19-related death each Monday.
SGMC is now reporting 277 deaths since the start of the pandemic, one more since its last update on March 12. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,437, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,543 antigen positive cases, one more case than reported Sunday.
The county reported 347 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reports 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, one less than its last update Friday.
The hospital has reported 1,469 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Continuing its initiative to vaccinate its eligible patients, SGMC reports 15,850 of its administration vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.