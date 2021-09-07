VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths and Lowndes County reported four virus deaths, while the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus remained below 100 through the long Labor Day weekend.
Lowndes County reported four deaths Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 173 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC has reported 373 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital had 92 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday, according to reports taken Sept. 7.
Lowndes County pushed past 10,100 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 147 new cases since the previous day, reporting 10,172 virus-related cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 9,300 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 9,308 during the weekend – an increase of 192 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 56 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 54 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 93% of the 92 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 1,102 COVID-19 tests through the weekend (Sept. 4-6) — 263 of which resulted in a positive diagnosis — and has released 2,083 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 40,000 vaccinations, showing 40,513 vaccines administered.
