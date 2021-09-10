VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported two COVID-19-related deaths and Lowndes County reported six virus deaths, while the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus decreased below 80.
Lowndes County reported six deaths Friday, increasing the death toll to 180 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC has reported 378 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital had 79 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Friday, the lowest count reported since Aug. 12, according to reports taken Sept. 10.
Lowndes County pushed past 10,200 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 39 new cases since Thursday, reporting 10,265 virus-related cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 9,400 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 9,435 Friday – an increase of 57 antigen cases since Thursday – and 74 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 58 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Sep. 3-10.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 94% of the 79 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 770 COVID-19 tests since Thursday (counting tests from Sept. 9) — 80 of which resulted in a positive diagnosis — and has released 2,122 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 40,000 vaccinations, showing 40,847 vaccines administered.
