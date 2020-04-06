VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County School System continues its effort to feed students as the county faces a weeks-long impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 8,700 meals were given to students last week, according to an April 4 Facebook post on the school system’s page.
“This would not have been possible without a team effort,” the post read. “Sending a huge thank you to our amazing school nutrition department and all of the teachers, administrators and staff members who volunteered.”
Lowndes County Schools listed the following as spring break food options from April 6-10:
- YMCA Lake Park
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday
(229) 559-8886
Mill Store Shopping Plaza, 5285 Mill Store Road, Lake Park
- Lake Park Church of God
Noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday
900 W. Marion Ave., Lake Park
- Redland Baptist Church
7-11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
4880 Rocky Ford Road, Valdosta
- Crossroads Baptist Church at Hahira Elementary
Noon Wednesday, April 8th
Serving in the covered bus area after lunch bags are picked up. Held until the food is gone. Distributing food bags.
- Sardis Missionary Baptist Church
11 a.m. pick-up Monday, Wednesday and Friday
128 Barney Road, Lake Park
- Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center, Remerton
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday
1708 W. Gordon St.
Meals and instructional packets will continue following spring break, according to Lowndes County Schools.
Meals are offered noon-1 p.m. at Hahira Middle, Lowndes Middle, Pine Grove Middle, Clyattville Elementary and Moulton-Branch Elementary schools.
More information is at one.lowndes.k12.ga.us/
