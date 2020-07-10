VALDOSTA – After some time off, Lowndes County Schools reopened its board of education office this past week.
Upon returning, the office released a statement via Facebook addressing the concern of parents who have been wondering what Lowndes' reopening plan will look like.
“Lowndes County Schools will publicly release our reopening plans Tuesday, July 21, 2020. As you can imagine, a lot goes into making these important decisions. We appreciate your grace and patience as we finalize our plans. As always, student and staff safety will always be our top priority,” according to the Lowndes County School System statement.
Lowndes had set July 16 to release reopening plans.
Valdosta City Schools announced its plans this past week.
Both school systems plan to have students start back on the originally scheduled dates: Aug. 6 for Valdosta and Aug. 7 for Lowndes.
However, both school systems stress things can change due to the nature of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
