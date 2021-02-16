VALDOSTA – Lowndes County officials want to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system.
They hope a grant can achieve that goal.
Lowndes County Commission approved the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Grant application last month. Ashley Tye, Lowndes County emergency management director, requested the grant.
The $20,000 grant is designed to equip youth with tools and services to make better life decisions, essentially putting them on a path away from the criminal justice system.
The same program was originally implemented from 2013-16 in Lowndes County, specifically targeting youth who were first offenders or had committed lesser offenses – those who may have been at risk but not high risk.
The grant implements the Strengthening Families Program, “an evidence-based family skills training program designed to address risk and protective factors and increase resilience in families with children between the ages of 7 to 17 years old.”
Tye said the program uses group sessions to build better relations between at-risk youths and their families.
“The parents and the youth come to the session (and) they normally have a family dinner,” he said. “Then they break them out. The parents have some sessions geared toward parenting skills (and) the youth have some breakout sessions that teach them decision making, life skills.”
At the end, the group comes back together for an activity to apply what they learned. The family undergoes this process for 12 weeks with different family-strengthening topics each time.
The program ended after the Fiscal Year 2016 award cycle.
With the grant returning, Tye brought it to the commission’s notice, stating it could once again be a boon to the community.
“Our recidivism rates were really good meaning that those kids that went through that program, they didn’t come back through the course later committing worse offenses,” he said.
Parents said they saw positive effects on their children and the family as a whole.
District 1 Commissioner Joyce Evans pushed for the grant.
“I was really proud that he had the opportunity to find something that would be beneficial in helping kids and keeping them from getting into the system,” Evans said. “This one wasn’t as much money as the others but it’s a start.”
No matching funds are required for the grant, but year one funding is capped at $20,000.
Should it continue to be applied for and received consistently for four years after – years two through five – funding can increase to $30,000.
Restrictions on youths have also changed.
The program now accepts youths who commit delinquent acts, youth who commit first-time nonviolent acts and youth who commit status offenses known as Children in Need of Services.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer this program,” Tye said. “Our goal is to help these kids and reach them. Rather than waiting til they get in trouble and trying to fix the problem after the fact, we’re trying to catch them early and prevent them from messing their life up.”
