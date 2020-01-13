VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation seeks nominations for Lowndes County Schools' 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award.
The award, created in 2006, is offered to honor former students who have translated their Lowndes County Schools’ experience into distinguished service in the public, business, professional or educational community, school officials said.
"These notable people must have graduated from or been enrolled in Lowndes County Schools at least 10 years ago and must have distinguished themselves through achievement, service or contributions to society," school officials said.
The annual recognition program is sponsored by the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation.
"It is also the mission of the award to inspire current students to aspire to similar achievements and to underscore the importance of exploiting the fine educational opportunities offered by the Lowndes County School System," school officials said.
School officials want nominations of anyone meeting the criteria. The application packet is due Feb. 21. Late and incomplete applications will not be considered. If nominated in the past, the application is still on file and will be considered each year, school officials said.
The award will be presented at the annual LEIF banquet, April 28.
For application or further information, contact LaVerne Rome, (229) 245-2250 or lavernerome@lowndes.k12.ga.us.
