VALDOSTA — Five seconds.
It doesn’t seem like a lot of time. What can you do in five seconds? Check the time? Take a bite of food?
Well for the Pebblebrook Falcons five seconds was a lot of time. That’s all the time it took to inbound the ball and take it the length of the court to sink a buzzer beating layup along with the Lowndes Vikings’ season, marking the final score 50-48.
Lowndes fought hard to get back into the game behind a stellar third quarter, but in the end sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, according to head coach Reshon Benjamin.
“It’s just one of them shots, man,” Benjamin said. “I think the ball actually bounced their way metaphorically when it comes to that shot. But I’ve been around this game long enough to understand you don’t win or lose the game on that play.”
It’s true that in sports, games are rarely won or lost on a single play, and the Achilles heel for Lowndes Wednesday night was stringing together stops.
“We go up five after [Darmarcus Black] gets the dunk, a stop would really put a nail in the coffin at that point,” Benjamin said. “But we give up a couple of baskets and a wide open three for them to tie the game. We put ourselves in that position.”
It’s something they struggled with particularly in the first half, down 13-6 at the end of the first because of turnovers and not getting stops.
The second quarter they pulled the offense together and scored 12 points, but still couldn’t stop Pebblebrook and went into halftime down 27-18.
But Lowndes came out of the locker room before the third quarter and looked like a completely different team.
As soon as play began they played with more confidence and intensity than the entire first half, and managed to put together a 17-2 run to go up 35-29 with about three minutes left in the third.
Landon New, Ruben Compton, Keyshawn Arthur, Sam Shoptaw and Black all played a big part on both sides of the ball during this run.
New opened the run by putting his head into his defender and pulling back for a jumper in the paint. Black rebounded his own miss to add to it, Shoptaw found Compton in the left corner on the fast break, and Shoptaw laid it in after a steal from Arthur to uncork nine straight points to open the third.
If Lowndes wasn’t getting steals by jumping passing lanes, they were getting out on long rebounds and closing out the defensive glass.
Pebblebrook tried desperately to shoot Lowndes out of the zone, but went ice cold in the quarter.
“We gained confidence, and as we told them in the locker room, shooters keep shooting,” Benjamin said. “You have to, I mean this is what we do. We gained confidence and shot the ball well, and the offense started clicking. When you get driving lanes like that the kicks are wide open and when those are falling it’s hard for the defense to adjust to take something away.”
That shooting leaked into the fourth quarter as Shoptaw and Compton each hit a three to open the period, but Pebblebrook found their stroke as well.
Pebblebrook tied the game at 41 with a corner three and Lowndes responded with seven straight capped off by Black dunking over not just one, but two Pebblebrook defenders. A fitting final score for the senior.
But Lowndes couldn’t string together enough stops to keep the lead, and Pebblebrook tied it at 48 with another corner three and a dunk of their own.
“Some of it may have been personnel, some of it may have been trying to switch defenses to try and throw them off a little bit,” Benjamin said. “We went three different possessions with zone-man-zone just to try to throw them off and give them a different look. At the end of the day it all boils down to who wants it the most.”
“I felt like we did,” Benjamin chuckled, “But he hit that shot right there at the end so here we are.”
Ending the season with a 17-11 record and a first round loss for many is a disappointing outcome considering the potential this group had. But regardless Benjamin feels like this year was still a step in the right direction, even though the ending hurts.
“We’re getting closer and closer. Every year, we’re going to take a step,” Benjamin said. “Although we lost in the first round this year I feel like we’re still in that position where we’re taking steps. Much credit to [Pebblebrook], but we’re still coming.”
The program has taken steps every year since Benjamin became head coach, and he believes this may have been one of Lowndes’ toughest seasons to date.
“This year we probably had one of the toughest schedules that Lowndes High School basketball has ever seen,” Benjamin said. “From the out of town trips to the better local teams, I can’t think of a cupcake we had on our schedule. So for these guys, although we went 17-11, we were in every single game. We probably had a chance to win each one of those games.”
Lowndes certainly had their struggles, particularly towards the beginning of the year while still trying to establish their identity. But as the season went on, you could see the pieces of the puzzle slowly coming together.
“These guys, I watched them slowly mature. Probably around late January is when we really started to put it together,” Benjamin said. “Because of that, I’m super proud of them. I told them in the locker room, the seniors will one day be able to come back and take a look at what they’ve helped build. We’re still about a year or two away, but they’re a part of our foundation. What we’re trying to build here at Lowndes High School, it doesn’t happen without them. So I’m forever grateful to them.”
One senior in particular Benjamin raved about was Landon New, who played through the entire season with injuries in both of his knees.
“I mean Landon New played the whole season with tendinitis in both knees,” Benjamin said. “Every day I’m asking him, ‘Scale of one to ten, where you at?’ ‘Coach I’m at about a six, coach I’m at a seven.’ He just battled through it the whole season.”
“He would get treatment the next day and ice them down before and after practice. But he made up in his mind he was going to play his senior year,” Benjamin continued. “When you have kids like that, I wanted to get past the first round for them for reasons like that. So it’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s a testament to life. I hope that myself and these guys can use this as a life teaching moment.”
This was the final game for Darmarcus Black, Landon New, and Romulus Khalil. Even though these men won’t be students at LHS next year, as the saying goes, once a Viking, always a Viking.
