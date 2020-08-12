VALDOSTA – Virtual students in Lowndes County schools are able to receive meals for a week starting Friday, Aug. 14, the first day of school, according to an email school officials sent to parents this week.
Starting the week of Aug. 21, students will be able to select between a hot meal and a cold meal, according to officials.
Parents were instructed to visit https://forms.gle/D5hsy4cM6r7V6iEr9 to sign up for meals. An email will follow detailing meal pick-up, which will occur each Monday at the child’s school, school officials said.
Anyone with questions or wanting to cancel pick-up is asked to contact the school’s lunchroom manager. Parents who do not cancel will continue to receive meals after signing up for them, school officials said.
