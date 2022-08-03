VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools are on the move to a new school year, as teachers wearing crimson and white “Vikings on the Move” shirts, filled the building.
Lowndes teachers and administration gathered in the new Lowndes High Performing Arts Center for 2022 convocation. The event marks the first under the leadership of new school Superintendent Dr. J. Shawn Haralson.
Lowndes County Board of Education Chairman Ronnie Weeks said, “As the school system that sets the gold standard for educational greatness in Georgia, we are confident Dr. Haralson will lead us into continued excellence. He has already demonstrated a heart and passion for our students and staff. Welcome to Dr. Shawn Haralson, the new superintendent of Lowndes County Schools. Let’s show him a true Viking welcome.”
Haralson said, “I am humbled and excited that I get to work with you all and learn from you all. In the short time I’ve been here, you truly are the best of the best.”
The speaker for the program was Mark Scharenbroich, introduced by Sandra Wilcher, assistant superintendent.
Scharenbroich is known for his "nice bike," metaphor.
He said, “We all need to hear the words 'nice bike,' which is a metaphor that means to acknowledge, honor and connect.”
“Connect with students because that matters. At the core we all need to belong to something, somewhere, and someone. When your students feel like they belong, that is what matters” Scharenbroich said. “I’ve spoken at a lot of schools and it makes a difference across the board when schools are collaborative, supportive and understanding.”
Lauren Pope, school director of public relations, announced the district teachers of the year and named the district winner.
Pope said, “The Teacher of the Year program focuses on excellence in teaching. By honoring exemplary members of the teaching profession, we are highlighting contributions of dedicated educators throughout our school system, which is just a sample of the great things happening across our district.”
Nominations for TOTY began district-wide from faculty and staff, parents and the community at each school. Following the nominations, school selection committees reviewed and evaluated the candidates selecting one winner to represent their school for the year.
Chase Ellinburg was named 2022-23 Lowndes County District Teacher of the Year. He will continue competing for the Georgia Teacher of the Year in December. The state winner will be announced in May 2023.
2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Clyattville Elementary School: Desirai Pannell.
Dewar Elementary School: Misty Watkins.
Lake Park Elementary School: Jennifer Sherouse.
Moulton-Branch Elementary School: LaTrease Williams.
Pine Grove Elementary School: Kayla Reeves.
Westside Elementary School: Rebecca Cook.
Hahira Middle School: Josh Barfield.
Lowndes Middle School: Elizabeth Hynes.
Pine Grove Middle School: Anna Grantham.
Lowndes High School: Chase Ellinburg.
Parker Mathis Learning Center: Sean Alligood.
