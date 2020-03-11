VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has provided a guide for students and parents to deal with the Coronavirus (2019- nCoV).
“Reported illnesses of 2019-nCoV have ranged from infected individuals with little or no symptoms to individuals who are severely ill,” school officials said. “Public health officials are unclear as to how 2019-nCoV spreads from person to person.”
– The symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, difficulty breathing.
– Having these symptoms alone does not mean that someone has the virus. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. According to the CDC, the greatest risk of infection is for individuals who have traveled to Wuhan China. These symptoms mimic flu-like symptoms and there are currently no specific treatments for 2019-nCoV. However, preventive measures for the 2019-nCoV are similar to other respiratory viruses such as the flu.
What are flu symptoms?
– Flu symptoms can include a cough, sore throat, fever, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills, feeling tired and may include vomiting and diarrhea. Some people with the flu may not experience all these symptoms.
What if my child has these symptoms?
• You should contact your health-care provider immediately. Don’t wait for symptoms to worsen.
• Parents/guardians are encouraged to keep children home when sick.
What are some ways I can protect my child?
• According to the CDC, proper hand-washing with soap and water is one of the best ways to prevent illness.
• Demonstrate proper hand-washing for 20 seconds. Have your child visit https:// www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html to watch a video on proper hand-washing.
• Demonstrate to your child how to cover nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. They should throw the tissue away after use and wash their hands. If a tissue is not available, they should not use their hands. They should cover their mouth and nose with their sleeve.
• Children should avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.
• If possible, avoid people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces or objects.
