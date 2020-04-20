VALDOSTA – Five Lowndes County schools are the sites of multiple meal giveaways this week for county students, according to the school system.
In a drive-through fashion, meals will be donated noon-1 p.m. Monday, April 20, Wednesday, April 22, and Friday, April 24.
Participating schools are Hahira Middle, Lowndes Middle, Pine Grove Middle, Moulton Branch Elementary and Clyattville Elementary. Pickup is near the school’s kitchen door.
Monday recipients will pick up a meal for lunch on Monday, breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and breakfast for Wednesday.
Residents picking up Wednesday will get a meal for lunch on Wednesday, breakfast and lunch for Thursday and breakfast for Friday.
On Friday, they’ll get a meal for lunch on Friday and breakfast and lunch for Saturday.
Students are not required to be with the parents at the pickup site and the students do not have to attend the school serving the food, according to Lowndes County Schools.
More information is at one.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
