VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools released its open house schedule Monday after its regular board meeting.
Open house for elementary schools is Aug. 5. Last names that start with letters A-G are 9-10 a.m., H-M are 10:30-11:30 a.m., N-S are 1-2 p.m. and T-Z are 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Families with multiple last names will attend the time slot designated for the last name of the oldest elementary child, school officials stated.
Lowndes Middle School holds Team 62, 63 and 84 open house and orientation July 31.
Team 63 times are 8-9:30 a.m. for last names starting with A-L and 10-11:30 a.m. for last names M-Z.
Team 62 times are 1-2:30 p.m. for students with last names that start with letters A-L and 3-4:30 p.m. for last names M-Z.
Team 84 times are 1-2:30 p.m. with last names A-L and 3-4:30 p.m. with last names M-Z.
On Aug. 3, Lowndes Middle Team 61 will hold orientation and open house. Last names A-L will have open house 8-9:30 a.m. and M-Z 10-11:30 a.m.
Lowndes Middle seventh and eighth grade open house is Aug. 3. A-L last names are 3-4:30 p.m. and M-Z last names are 4:30-6 p.m.
Pine Grove Middle School will hold a virtual open house 1 p.m., Aug. 4, for returning seventh and eighth grade students.
Pine Grove sixth graders and newly enrolled students will have a traditional open house Aug. 5. Times are: 8-9 a.m. for last names A-F, 9-10 a.m. for last names G-L, 10-11 a.m. for last names M-S and 11 a.m.-noon for last names T-Z.
Hahira Middle School sixth-grade Team 61, Team 62 and Team 63 will hold orientation July 30.
Team 61 times are 8-9 a.m. for A-L student last names and 9:30-10:30 a.m. for M-Z student last names.
Team 62 times are 11 a.m.-noon for A-L student last names and 12:30-1:30 p.m. for M-L student last names.
Team 63 times are 2-3 p.m. for A-L student last names and 3:30-4:30 p.m. for M-Z student last names.
Hahira Middle seventh and eighth grade open house is Aug. 5.
Seventh grade’s open house is a “drop-in event,” school officials stated. Times are 8:30-9:30 a.m. for last names A-L and 10-11 a.m. for last names M-Z.
Times for eighth grade are 1-2 p.m. for last names A-L and 2:30-3:30 p.m. for last names M-Z.
Only one parent and the Hahira Middle student are allowed to open house, officials announced. Masks and social distancing are required.
Lowndes High School holds open house for IGNITE 2024 at 4 p.m., Aug. 4, for students with last names A-D and at 4:45 p.m., Aug. 4, for students with last names E-K.
Open house is held for students with last names L-R at 4 p.m., Aug. 5, and for students with last names S-Z at 4:45 p.m., Aug. 5.
A virtual IGNITE 2024 video will be posted on the Lowndes High website Aug. 5.
