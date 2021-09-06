VALDOSTA – More than 440 students have been designated as "close contacts" in connection with the coronavirus within the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
That's down more than 150 of the 600-plus "close contact" students listed last week.
The school has substituted "close contacts" with what has been the number of students quarantined in past reports. The specific close contact number is 442 students due to school exposure.
Lowndes County Schools reported 136 or 1.28% of students have a positive case of COVID-19 out of the system's student population of 10,667. Last week, 242 students were reported with a virus diagnosis.
Twenty-five or 1.8% of school employees have tested positive out of 1,390 employees and one is designated as a close contact due to possible exposure at school, according to the report.
￼For the past seven days, 96.26% of our 12,057 staff & students were at school and work," school officials said in a statement late last week. "Those off-campus include 161 positive cases and 290 community exposures. Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID Reporting form is completed, located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting."
