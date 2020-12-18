VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools have an early release Friday, Dec. 18, school officials said in a statement.
The release schedule:
– 11:30 a.m.: The first load of elementary students will be dismissed. Noon: The second load of elementary students will be dismissed.
– Noon: Lowndes High and Lowndes alternative students will be dismissed.
– 12:30 p.m.: All middle school students will be dismissed.
Prime Time will not be offered on any school campuses Friday.
Lowndes County students are scheduled to return to school Wednesday, Jan. 6.
