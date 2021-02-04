VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools' first board of education meeting was held Feb. 6, 1871, at the county courthouse.
The board has continued to meet for the last 150 years and Dr. Laverne Hill, Lowndes alum and retired educator, gave the board a bit of history in honor of the anniversary.
During a board meeting Monday, Hill highlighted the changes Lowndes County Schools has seen during these transformative years.
In the late 1800s, Lowndes had six districts with more than 83 schools. Hill said the large number of schools was due to the lack of convenient travel available, so each community had to have its own easily accessible school and segregation.
Now, Lowndes County Schools boasts 11 schools, welcoming everyone, with more than 10,000 students enrolled, according to school officials.
The school numbers may have changed but the general locations are pretty close to what Lowndes has today, Hill said – schools within the Hahira, Pine Grove, Moulten-Branch, Lake Park, Clyattville and Parker Mathis communities.
The traditional school term has expanded in the last 150 years, with school terms in the late 1800s lasting only 100 days whereas there are 180 days now.
Teacher pay was $30 a month for a five-month school term then.
There have been 18 superintendents through the years, beginning with A.I. Bessant and ending, currently, with Wes Taylor.
Taylor read a proclamation following the presentation, declaring the day Lowndes County School District Day.
