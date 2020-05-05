VALDOSTA – Lowndes County school system has set up free wifi access for each of its elementary and middle schools.
"The wifi access point is installed on the front/main parking areas, except at Dewar Elementary, where it faces the teacher parking area off Mt. Zion Church Road," according to a Lowndes County Schools statement. "We also have a free wifi access point at Parker Mathis Learning Center on the front of the old media center at the bus drop off."
The access is available for county school students, their families and the community, schools officials said in the statement.
"We expect the wifi to be accessed from your vehicle. Please stay in your car as we continue to maintain social distancing," school officials said. "The wifi is on a schedule and is available daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For added security, our school resource officers will keep a watchful eye on the parking lots."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.