VALDOSTA — All enrolled Lowndes County students will start receiving free meals Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to a school system email sent Monday night to parents.
According to the email, the Lowndes County school nutrition program will serve these meals “based on the extended eligibility of the Seamless Summer Option, which expires on Dec. 31, 2020, or until funding is no longer available.”
Meals for a virtual student can be picked up at the child’s school from 9:15-10:15 a.m. each Monday for the week, school officials said in a statement.
If meals were purchased between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14, money will be returned to the student’s account, school officials said.
“Students’ eligibility status will revert back to their current status when (United States Department of Agriculture) funding expires or Dec. 31, 2020, whichever comes first,” the email read.
