VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools students have been selected as Coastal Plains Regional Educational Service Agency District Writing Fair winners.
On the local level, the students represented their classroom, school and district as writing fair winners, school officials said in a statement. They are now our RESA district-level winners. There are 12 school systems in the RESA district.
Grade K: Kinlee Dean, Westside Elementary School, "Reindeer."
First Grade: Sara Heaton, Westside Elementary School, "The Princess Without a Prince."
Second Grade: Sydney Clemons, Pine Grove Elementary School, "How To Brush Your Teeth."
Third Grade: Abigail Taylor, Clyattville Elementary School, "Lightning Kid."
Fourth Grade: Marybeth Moore, Hahira Elementary School, "Diary of a Military Dog."
Fifth Grade: Elizabeth Farmer, Dewar Elementary School, "Living in The Great Depression. A Nightmare."
Sixth Grade: Vanessa Smith, Hahira Middle School, "The New Normal."
Seventh Grade: Breauna Coody, Hahira Middle School, "The Messed Up Life of Lisa Forman."
Eighth Grade: Kailey Smith, Pine Grove Middle School, No title.
