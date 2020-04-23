Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.