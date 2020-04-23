VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools superintendent weighed savings from schools being out vs. the long-term cost of lost tax revenue.
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor told the Lowndes County Board of Education earlier this week there are some natural savings due to schools being closed, such as substitute costs, air conditioning and not running the buses daily.
The board is noting the anomalies for future budgets and Taylor said the food programs at schools have different expenditures.
Because of all of the changes thrown at schools, the board has not been given hard numbers regarding future budgeting.
Even without hard data, the board is bracing for future budget cuts, which Taylor said will be “tough.”
“Anyone we talk to at the state level has been reluctant to give numbers,” Taylor said. “We've heard that ugly word 'furlough' come up again, hiring freeze and possibly eliminating positions. As soon as they give us a number, we are going to figure it out. We are expecting some cuts. How deep? We just don't know yet.”
Taylor said without numbers from the state, the board is at a disadvantage as of what to cut and it wants to minimize disruption to the educational process.
“We have asked the state not mandate how we do this,” Taylor said. “Throughout this process, they have told us time and time again that is a local concern. Every district is different. One district may need to have 10 furlough days while another may only need three to five and others may have staff they can trim.”
Taylor said while no one is certain how long or how bad the situation is going to be, school systems and the state continue to discuss and work.
Lowndes County teachers are working online with students and having regular professional learning sessions.
“It's not just about academics,” Taylor said. “I have been pleased at the number of stories I've heard about our teachers being just as concerned about emotional needs. There's untold story after story that makes you proud to be a part of this system.”
Counselors have been working to ensure students have what they need to move up to the next grade level, he said.
As the needs of students didn't stop when school stopped taking place in a building, the system has been providing meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and, as of Monday, had provided approximately 18,000 meals.
“Our folks are going above and beyond during these difficult times,” Taylor said. “Our plan is to keep doing those feeds three times a week.”
The Lowndes County Board of Education met earlier this week via teleconference and streamed the meeting on the school system's YouTube page. The ability to have face to face meetings and school closures aren't the only aspect of the school board the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
