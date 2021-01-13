VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education reconvened after the holidays Monday evening.
During the relatively short agenda, the board discussed the finance report for December. Ken Oberman, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said the budget is looking well.
One noticeable difference when comparing December 2019 to December 2020 is the drop in athletic revenue. The total athletic revenue was $532,621. In 2020, it was $263,908, a decrease caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the special purpose local option sales tax has been a bright spot, he said, resulting in an annual total of $14,258,556 for 2020.
The legislative priorities for the 2021 session of the Georgia General Assembly were discussed and approved by the board.
Priorities include pursuing Teacher Pipeline legislation, enhancing access to external mental health supports, providing access to quality high-speed internet, eliminating the $1 billion austerity cut implements in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, instituting accountability and transparency measures on tuition tax credit vouchers and not to expand the two private school voucher programs or create any news ones.
The meeting served as the swearing-in ceremony for board members Dave Clark, Amy Stecz, Eddie Smith and Ronnie Weeks. Judge Detria Powell performed the ceremony via video call.
Board officers are selected during the January meeting, with Eddie Smith and Ronnie Weeks keeping their chairman and vice-chairman titles respectively for another year.
The next Lowndes Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 1.
