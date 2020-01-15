VALDOSTA — Lowndes County school board members weighed the purchase of crisis alert systems for two schools during their meeting this week.
Steve Coleman, Lowndes County school safety coordinator, presented the proposal to the board. Both Dewar elementary and Hahira elementary schools received state security grants for $30,000 each and three different systems made a bid.
While Interact Alert out of Alpharetta had the lowest bid, Coleman recommended the purchasing of systems from the Atlanta-based Centegix, which would cost $30,000 each, the exact amount of the state funds provided.
He reasoned while Interact Alert would have strobe lights and speaker alert devices in common areas and outside locations, Centegix would have those elements in those locations as well as in every classroom. Centegix also provides more alert devices than Interact Alert, which will save money in the long run, Coleman said.
With the Centegix system, staff would wear an activation badge that would communicate with alert devices via Bluetooth. These badges can be used to request immediate assistance in instances such as fights and medical emergencies. A full lockdown can also be initiated in the case of an active shooter.
Devices operating with Bluetooth means they will be more reliable with providing real-time activation and location data, Coleman said.
Coleman and a small group visited Douglas County where the Centegix system is already in place and witnessed a live demo of a lockdown. Coleman said the system makes an emergency apparent with beacons flashing and an audible stating “lockdown.”
The system is the same as the one being considered by Valdosta City Schools. Coleman said he feels it would be a plus if all area schools utilize the same security measures.
If the system works for Dewar and Hahira, Coleman said he would like it to be considered for all Lowndes County schools.
While Lowndes County Schools technically only received the grant for the two schools, the same grant was also given to Coastal Plains which has discussed using it for Parker Mathis Learning Center.
Board members heard the proposal for the system but made no decision on accepting in Monday.
A vote was held at the meeting to determine who would serve as board chairman and vice chairman for 2020. The board unanimously voted Eddie Smith as chairman and Ronnie Weeks as vice chairman.
The next Lowndes County Board of Education meeting will be 6 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Lowndes County Board of Education, 1592 Norman Drive. As always, the public is invited to attend all board meetings.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.