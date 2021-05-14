VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Board of Education set its sights on preparing for the 2021-22 academic year with the approval of a tentative budget, related resources and a removal of the mask requirement.
The mask requirement will be removed across the Lowndes County School System starting June 1 and it will be coupled with two policy revisions.
The Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget was presented to the county school board last month and no figures have changed since.
The general fund estimated revenue is $97,898,968; the special revenue funds total estimated revenue is $12,736,784; and the capital project funds total estimated revenue is $20,010,000 – for a total of $130,645,752.
The amount includes local, state and federal revenue with about $8,640,000 coming from “other sources,” according to the tentative budget.
Respectively, the general funds, special revenue funds and capital project funds total estimated expenditures come to $111,357,504, $12,586,665 and $25,534,696 – a total estimated expenditure of $149,478,865. It includes things such as instruction, staff training, student transportation, support services, nutrition services, etc.
The expected fund balance is $79,595,000 by July 1, 2021, and $60,761,887 by June 30, 2022, the beginning and end of the next fiscal year.
The final budget is expected to be ready by June 21.
The school board approved Fiscal Year 2022 instructional resources, too.
Resources are vetted annually and include “instructional support items purchased from various department budgets to supplement daily instruction in the classrooms,” the request reads.
As each department’s budget on the matter was approved earlier in the calendar year, the list was included in the tentative budget.
The JAA Equal Educational Opportunities and JCAC Sexual Harassment of Students policies will be changed to include a new definition of sexual harassment, expanding the rules, allowing employees to be charged with “actual knowledge” of harassment and impose detailed procedural requirements for investigation.
“Actual knowledge” is the notice of sexual harassment or allegations of sexual harassment to the district’s Title IX coordinator or any official or employee of it.
The new definition defines sexual harassment consistently with that of Supreme Court cases and allows that notice made toward any employee is sufficient enough to provide notice to the district.
The changes were made in response to new Title IX regulations for school systems receiving federal funds.
The school board approved the purchase of three four-door Honda Insights EX from Langdale Kia to use as driver’s education vehicles at $21,450 each – a total of $64,350. They will replace vehicles in the current fleet.
SportsTurf was approved for a $1,457,304 bid for the baseball and softball fields. AstroTurf will be installed on both fields at Lowndes High School.
The turf was chosen instead of FieldTurf, the high bid that’s $260,151 more, and Geo Surfaces, the low bid that’s $222,304 less. According to the request, AstroTurf is the best product that mimics a “natural playing surface and the most durable system.”
Centegix CrisisAlert System is expanding from partial to full coverage across Lowndes’ School System, as it expands to all campuses, the main office and 10 additional facilities. It will cost $312,500 and will provide a “solution ... designed with an intense practical focus on saving time in all types of emergencies.”
A change order was approved for Lowndes High School that moves some utilities work from Phase 3 to Phase 2. The purpose is to ensure conduit/interduct/cabling fiber is placed to allow intercom and fire alarm systems to sound in all occupied spaces during the Phase 3 demolition of the ongoing high school renovation.
