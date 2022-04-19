Lowndes school board candidate hosts event

VALDOSTA – Sheila R. Thomas, a candidate for the Lowndes County School Board District 1 seat, is hosting a campaign event this week.
Thomas has "taught and advocated for the educational needs of parents and children for over 31 years as an elementary school teacher, college professor and educational trainer and consultant," according to a campaign statement. "In addition, as a business owner, she continues to impact the field by educating and providing resources for parents that will support their parenting journey."
Thomas' aspirations to serve as a board member are to "ensure all children in our community receive the resources needed to be successful learners and graduate from high school."
Thomas campaign platform includes:
– Empower schools to select comprehensive literacy curricula to ensure all students can read, write and graduate successfully.
– Bridge the gap between parents and schools by allowing parents to have a meaningful voice in school decisions and engage in activities that will help them advocate for their children and help them to be successful learners.
– Heighten awareness for equity and access to ensure the needs of all students and teachers are met.
She has scheduled a meet-and-greet session 3-6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Awesome Kutz Barbershop, 4333 Bemiss Road, Ashurst Drive, Suite 6, Valdosta.
More about Thomas follow on Facebook or visit https://www.yessheilacan.com/.
