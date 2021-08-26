VALDOSTA – Lowndes County’s millage rates were set this week showing a difference of 0.195 mills from the year prior. This is the fourth year in a row a rollback has occurred.
The Lowndes County Commission approved the combined county-wide millage rate at 10.656 mills. This includes 8.046 for the county, 1 mill for the Development Authority and 1.25 mills for the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority.
Whether a person lives in the city (i.e. Valdosta) or in an unincorporated area, residents will pay property taxes on the combined county-wide millage rate.
Of course, this varies based on property value, county officials said. Take a $200,000 home as an example then take its assessed value (40%), $80,000. Some residents qualify for the homestead exemption, $6,000, leaving the taxable value at $74,000.
With the county’s, development authority's and parks & rec’s millage rates, city and unincorporated residents pay a total of $622, $74 and $93 respectively — $789 in total and a savings of $14.43 from the year prior, county officials said.
The county budget is based off a 95% collection rate on property taxes which is about $26,394,931, according to Stephanie Black, finance director.
There is a difference between city and unincorporated taxpayers in how other rates are paid, she added.
City taxpayers would have the City of Valdosta’s and Valdosta City Schools’ millage rates to pay — 7.796 ($577) and 16.318 ($1,208) respectively; and unincorporated residents pay the Lowndes City Schools’ and unincorporated fire millage rates — 15.960 ($1,181) and 2.50 ($185).
This is a total of $2,574 and $2,155 paid by the city and unincorporated taxpayers respectively.
The unincorporated fire millage, which was also set at the Aug. 24 meeting, is something only unincorporated county residents pay and will be on its first time outing.
It will be used in the fire service fund, coupled with a portion of the insurance premium fund, to pay for the recently increased fire services throughout the unincorporated areas.
In prior years, Black said, the insurance premium tax was in the special services fund completely, which is also where fire services were funded.
“With the expansion of fire, there’s not enough money to fund all of that and that’s why the unincorporated fire millage was put in place,” she said. “Because it was supported with a tax, it was moved into its own fund.”
It makes up the difference for funding needed in addition to other revenues.
