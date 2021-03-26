VALDOSTA – Only two neighbors may have spoken in opposition of an approved rezoning at School House Pond Road, but they were backed by a petition of 200 residents.
The rezoning changes approximately 21 acres from R-1 zoning (low density residential) to R-10 zoning (suburban density residential) for the creation of the Johnston Subdivision.
The subdivision will have a minimum of 15,000 square feet per lot – based on market demand – for the purpose of single-family lots.
Though the Planning Commission approved the request in a 9-0 vote, as it fit with the current comprehensive plan, local residents opposed it via a 200-signature petition.
Marie Bennett spoke against it at the March 23 Lowndes County Commission meeting. She said the newest layout for the subdivision would run into a neighbor’s yard.
“Their property (the subdivision) runs into where the front of (the Perkins’) house is going to be on lot 26,” she said. “(The Perkins) would have to give up the corner of his property – the triangle that runs pretty close to (the subdivision’s) driveway.”
Should the subdivision be built as is, it will make it hard for the Perkins to have someone in their front yard.
Mark Perkins said he wants to protect a tree line that would otherwise be taken out with the subdivision’s current design.
“It provides something for our family, the grandchildren (and) great-grandchildren (something to do without) being interrupted by what’s going on behind us,” Perkins said.
Continuing the tree line to the corner would provide a buffer for not only his family but others in the area, too.
Bennett noted other neighbors wanting the houses being commissioned for lots 27-31 in hopes they’re at least 2,000 square feet in conjunction with other lots on School House Pond Road.
She did say the developer's attorney, Jack Langdale, has been working with them to find a better way. Langdale came to the stand in favor of the request, saying the subdivision won’t look too different from the current drafts.
Commissioner Scott Orenstein asked should the layout design stay as is, what would happen to lot 26?
“If there were ever any development on Mr. Perkins’ lot, he would have to comply with a rear yard setback and a front yard setback right?” Orenstein said. “Nothing could be constructed and meet setback requirements in that little triangular area in front of lot 26?”
J.D. Dillard, planning director, said yes, that’s correct. Langdale said he’s going to keep working with Perkins to find a solution to the design issue.
He also said he’ll work with the opposing neighbors to find something more appealing to them, but with that he said the subdivision will come with some restrictive covenants.
“You’re probably going to see houses out there from 1,900-2,200 square feet,” he said. “There’ll be an architectural review process. We’ll approve the house as we sell the lot to make sure houses are compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.”
All other items on the agenda were approved which included adopting a resolution approving Phase III of the Quarterman Estates Subdivision.
Engineering staff performed a final inspection with the subdivision’s work being substantially complete. The final plat awaits signing as the final paperwork – a punchlist of construction items needed – is in processing.
The county will condemn a property along Cooper Road, owned by Steven Daugherty, for the purpose of gaining 3,156 square feet of right of way and 1,500 square feet for drainage easement for Hightower Road.
This is a part of the final steps in the Cooper Road transportation special purpose local option sales tax paving project.
The county renewed two franchises for another year, Advanced Disposal Services Residential Solid Waste and Deep South Sanitation, LLC. Residential Solid Waste.
Both expire March 31, but with the renewal, they start again April 1 and continue until March 31, 2022.
Lowndes County has chosen to submit the 2020 SAFER Grant which will request funding for 12 new full-time, entry-level firefighter positions.
Salary and benefits for the positions will be provided through the grant for the first through third years, which adds up to $2,149,692.26. Responsibility would revert to the county after year three.
Clyattville firefighters will receive a new breathing air machine unit to replace an aging unit, as the county approved its purchase from B and T Enterprises for $43,490.
County engineering has received a Department of Transportation grant to restripe and re-sign 80 miles of county-owned road. DOT has already given Lowndes a list of 17 roads where restriping is needed based on crash data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.