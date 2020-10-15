VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is reviewing victimization within the juvenile justice system through a grant application approved this week.
Lowndes County Commissioners discussed the 2020 Addressing Victimization within the Juvenile Justice System grant Tuesday during their regular meeting.
Commissioners will be sending off the grant and, once approved, will bring in $99,938 for local jurisdictions to perform the victimization programs.
Supposedly, the programs will “implement evidence-based and trauma-formed services to delinquently charged youth who have been directly impacted by abuse, neglect or trauma.”
Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said the program will address the victimization that occurs prior to entering the justice system.
“It’s something that is a part of the process that judges can use as a tool in their box to get our juveniles the help that they need,” she said.
The justice system and the Child Advocacy Center of Lowndes County will partner to offer this type of therapy. The CAC already has a certified local therapist to help.
Normally, commissioners would have faced a 20% match requirement, as the fund comes from the Victims of Crime Act, but the hardships governments face with COVID-19 have caused VOCA to waive it.
According to the grant, the waiver will be a one-time offer as the match requirement will resume should the fund continue.
County commissioners also approved the increase in convenience fees for web and telephone payments. It will be moved from $2.50 to $5 effective Nov. 1.
Stephanie Black, finance department head, said the move was made to accommodate issues with credit card companies.
“The credit card companies have drastically increased their fees,” Black said. “In order to cover that we’re recommending that we change the (convenience) fee.”
Lowndes County will see the resurfacing of 14 roads after approving the 2021 Local Management and Improvement Grant – resurfacing grant application.
The grant will give Lowndes $1,107,500.64 through 2021 for resurfacing, so long as there’s a 10% match from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The Nelson Hill Lift Station will receive a “necessary” $42,067.69 pump upgrade since the growth on Val-Del Road has caused additional flow the current pumps can’t handle, according to the county agenda.
Xylem Water Solutions and Water Technology assessed the current pumps, powered at 7.5 horsepower, and recommended a 25-horsepower replacement.
Commissioners approved the upgrade with no opposition from the crowd.
Artherman Lane, a .06-mile-long road, was approved for county abandonment or rather for the process toward it.
According to the agenda, Georgia statute states if a “section of the county road system has for any reason ceased to be used by the public to the extent that no substantial public purpose is served by it or that its removal from the county road system is otherwise in the best public interest.”
Mike Fletcher, county engineering head, said only one person owns all the property on the road, information that was delivered by public works officials.
“Public works notified us that when they went down (there) someone put a gate across Artherman – whoever owned (the land),” he said. “We couldn’t get down there so that’s why we started this process.”
A public hearing still needs to be held before the road can be officially abandoned by the county.
The Coventry Villas subdivision has been added to the basic decorative street lighting district; the current charge per lot is $61.50.
According to J.D. Dillard, planning/zoning department head, some of the charges will be assumed by the county and some will be assumed by the homeowner’s association between the 38 lots out there.
This will include the lighting fixture and the electricity the light uses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.