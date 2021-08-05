Lowndes resident benefits from first aid course

VALDOSTA – In September 2018, Taylor Powell lost the man she loved and since then, she has been a huge advocate for mental health awareness.
When she saw an advertisement for the free mental health first aid trainings being held in Lowndes County, Powell signed up for the eight-hour training course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, county officials said in a statement.
“When I saw these trainings were being offered, I immediately knew I needed to take one,” Powell said. “Not only am I an advocate for mental health but I’ve dealt with mental health issues in the past and have numerous family members who have as well."
Powell is the social media manager for the office of strategic communications at Valdosta State University, where she monitors and maintains all of the university’s flagship social media channels which involves responding to comments and messages from students and parents.
She also works with students face to face in various capacities and serves on the university’s Mental Health Initiative Taskforce which was created to help students get all the help and support they need if experiencing a mental health issue.
“I wanted to be prepared in case I ever encounter a student who is needing some mental health assistance. After taking this training I have valuable insight and tools to use if I am ever placed in the position to assist,” she said.
Since April, in coordination with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Region 4 Field Office, Legacy Behavioral Health Services and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, the mental health first aid trainings have been "vital to those who have completed it because it has given them tools to understand how to identify and respond to signs of mental health illnesses and substance use disorders," county officials said.
“I would recommend this training to everyone in our community," Powell said. “The information provided is invaluable. You never know someone’s mental well-being and if they are struggling.”
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Legacy Behavioral Health Services and Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities will continue offering the free training sessions through October. Upcoming sessions are scheduled for Wednesdays, Aug. 18, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27. Each training is from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center, 250 Douglas St. Registration is required by emailing Jennifer.Dunn@dbhdd.ga.gov.
For more information visit Mental Health America of Georgia’s website: www.MHAGEORGIA.ORG or www.MentalHealthFirstAid.org
