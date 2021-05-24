VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19 related death Monday, increasing the total number of local deaths to 145, according to public health officials
Lowndes added three virus cases Monday, increasing the total to 7,890 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 4,915 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report Monday, showing five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care.
The hospital reports 290 virus-related deaths and said it has released 1,568 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all hospital patients who have died from the virus are from Lowndes County.
SGMC has vaccinated 33,255 people.
