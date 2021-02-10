VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported a virus-related death Wednesday, according to its daily report.
Lowndes County now reports 123 deaths – one increase from Tuesday – since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County reported 7,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 more than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,017 antigen positive cases, 16 more than reported the previous day; the county also reported 323 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC still reports 270 deaths since the start of the pandemic – no changes since Monday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC had 24 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, four less than the previous day, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,375 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 7,078 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
