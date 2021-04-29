VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death Thursday, increasing its death toll to 141, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported 7,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 16 from the day prior, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,812 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of three from the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 289 COVID-19-related deaths in the past year. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital has 12 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, one more than the day prior, while it has discharged 1,528 COVID-19 positive patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate the public, reporting that it has vaccinated 30,258 people.
