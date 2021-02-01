VALDOSTA –Lowndes County reported a death Monday, according to its daily report.
Lowndes County has reported 114 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by six Monday, reporting 6,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 3,811 antigen positive cases, 310 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center is on its second day without deaths, still reporting in 259 virus-related deaths, according to its daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC has 39 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Monday, up two from Sunday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,335 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 5,558 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
