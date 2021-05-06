VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported two COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, increasing the death toll to 143, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reached 7,810 cases, adding eight from the day prior, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,839 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of 13 since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county has reported 381 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 status report since Tuesday.
