VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported two deaths Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes now reports 125 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 7,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 more than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,041 antigen positive cases, four more than reported the previous day; the county also reported 329 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has reported 270 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with no changes since Monday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC had 25 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, three more than the previous day, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,381 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 7,979 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
