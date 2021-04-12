VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added one COVID-19 case Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,650 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county with the total remaining at 136. Sixty-five probable deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, also unchanged from Sunday.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,682 antigen positive cases, an increase of one since the day prior.
Lowndes has reported 365 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report, showing 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care.
No new deaths have occurred since its last update Friday, leaving the hospital death toll at 285.
The hospital has discharged 1,507 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 25,730 people.
