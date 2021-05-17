VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded no new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to public health officials.
Lowndes has reported 7,862 confirmed virus-related cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For the 11th consecutive day, the GDPH reported Lowndes has had 143 confirmed virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There has been 4,890 antigen positive cases and 67 probable deaths in the county, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center reported seven COVID-19 positive patients in its care Monday. No new deaths were reported, as the hospital still shows 290 COVID-19 positive patient deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has released 1,559 COVID-19 positive patients since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has vaccinated 32,480 people.
