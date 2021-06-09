VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by nine Wednesday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,966 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,961 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its daily report Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.