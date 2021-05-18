VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to public health officials.
Lowndes has reported 7,871 confirmed virus-related cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For the 11th consecutive day, the GDPH reported Lowndes has had 143 confirmed virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There has been 4,896 antigen positive cases and 67 probable deaths in the county, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Tuesday.
