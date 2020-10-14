VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added seven COVID-19 cases and one new related death Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has reported 4,151 cases since the pandemic began.
Now, 86 Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak started here, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 19 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 697 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 148 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
