VALDOSTA – Nearly 1,000 registered voters have cast ballots after two weeks of early voting in Lowndes County.
Between the 11 races up for grabs, the Lowndes County Board of Elections reported 529 advanced votes received between Oct. 18-23 – 61 more than the nearly 500 votes reported in the previous week of early voting.
A total of 997 advanced voters have cast their ballots between weeks one and two.
Oct. 19 saw the highest amount of voters with 122 advanced votes cast, while Oct. 23 saw the lowest with 50 advanced votes cast. Oct. 18, 20, 21, and 22 saw 104, 91, 72 and 90 votes respectively.
As of week 1, the election board has issued 38 absentee votes with only 13 being returned. None have been rejected. No provisional votes have been cast either.
A total of 90 absentee votes have been sent out with 19 returned between weeks one and two.
Early voting continues 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, at the Lowndes Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
CITY OF VALDOSTA
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)
DISTRICT 4
Eric Howard (incumbent)
DISTRICT 6
Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)
Debra Bell (incumbent)
David A. Gilyard
Paul Leavy
DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)
Gregory L. Williams Jr.
Angela Storrings
Justin Crenshaw
DISTRICT 9 (At Large)
Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)
Brittney Coons-Long
Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate, no longer in the race, according to elections board)
DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)
Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)
Tia T. Heard
Jerome Everett
CITY OF HAHIRA
MAYOR
Bruce Cain (incumbent)
Ander Dell Player
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)
Louise H. White
DISTRICT 4
H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)
CITY OF REMERTON
CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)
Brandy Barnes (incumbent)
Susan Bailey
CITY OF DASHER
MAYOR
Bill Hatfield
CITY COUNCIL
POST 1
Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)
POST 2
Lori Copeland Alley
CITY OF LAKE PARK
CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Thomas Barr (incumbent)
Ralph A. Romero
Oscar L. Griffith Jr.
Michelle Ina Lane
