VALDOSTA – Nearly 1,000 registered voters have cast ballots after two weeks of early voting in Lowndes County.

Between the 11 races up for grabs, the Lowndes County Board of Elections reported 529 advanced votes received between Oct. 18-23 – 61 more than the nearly 500 votes reported in the previous week of early voting.

A total of 997 advanced voters have cast their ballots between weeks one and two.

Oct. 19 saw the highest amount of voters with 122 advanced votes cast, while Oct. 23 saw the lowest with 50 advanced votes cast. Oct. 18, 20, 21, and 22 saw 104, 91, 72 and 90 votes respectively.

As of week 1, the election board has issued 38 absentee votes with only 13 being returned. None have been rejected. No provisional votes have been cast either.

A total of 90 absentee votes have been sent out with 19 returned between weeks one and two.

Early voting continues 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, at the Lowndes Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

CITY OF VALDOSTA

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 2

Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)

DISTRICT 4

Eric Howard (incumbent)

DISTRICT 6

Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)

 

VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)

Debra Bell (incumbent)

David A. Gilyard

Paul Leavy

DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)

Gregory L. Williams Jr.

Angela Storrings

Justin Crenshaw

DISTRICT 9 (At Large)

Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)

Brittney Coons-Long

Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate, no longer in the race, according to elections board)

DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)

Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)

Tia T. Heard

Jerome Everett

 

CITY OF HAHIRA

MAYOR

Bruce Cain (incumbent)

Ander Dell Player

HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 1

Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)

Louise H. White

DISTRICT 4

H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)

 

CITY OF REMERTON

CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)

Brandy Barnes (incumbent)

Susan Bailey

 

CITY OF DASHER

MAYOR

Bill Hatfield

CITY COUNCIL

POST 1

Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)

POST 2

Lori Copeland Alley

 

CITY OF LAKE PARK

CITY COUNCIL (two positions)

Thomas Barr (incumbent)

Ralph A. Romero

Oscar L. Griffith Jr.

Michelle Ina Lane

