VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported four COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reached 7,833 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,863 antigen positive cases in the county – no changes from the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county has reported 382 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report, showing nine COVID-19 positive patients within its care, two less than the day prior.
The hospital has reported 290 COVID-19 related deaths; it has also released 1,550 COVID-19 positive patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public and has reported vaccinating 31,809 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.