VALDOSTA — Lowndes County cases rose by four Monday, bringing the total to 7,192, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 126 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,145 antigen positive cases, four more than what was reported the previous day.
The county also reported 336 hospitalizations and 57 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 272 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 25 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Saturday, seven less than Saturday's count.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,414 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 10,733 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.