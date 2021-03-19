VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added four new COVID-19 cases Friday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,468 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,571 antigen positive cases, one less case than reported Thursday. The GDPH attributes changes like this to human error.
The county reported 350 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Friday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.