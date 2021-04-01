VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported four COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 136 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added nine COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the GDPH, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,582 since the start of the pandemic.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,649 antigen positive cases, an increase of 20 from the previous day, 359 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 282 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its report.
SGMC has 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an addition of two from the previous day.
The hospital has discharged 1,491 positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 22,351 individuals.
The South Health District began offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment earlier this week.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said in a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
