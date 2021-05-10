VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported five COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reached 7,829 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,863 antigen positive cases in the county – one less than what was reported the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported. Health officials have said decreases are due to human error.
The county has reported 381 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report, showing 11 COVID-19 positive patients within its care.
The hospital reports 290 COVID-19 related deaths. It has also released 1,546 COVID-19 positive patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public and has reported vaccinating 31,606 people.
